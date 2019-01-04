Steeden to once again be the Official Match Ball supplier in Super League

Australian sports manufacturer Steeden will return as the Official Match Ball supplier to Super League, Championship and League 1, the Challenge Cup and England Rugby League on a three-year deal.

Steeden balls will be available from early January for pre-season games and will feature in the first round of the Challenge Cup later in the month.

The deal means the RFL are moving away from Rhino Rugby League, who have been a partner since 2014.

“We’re pleased to have entered into a new partnership with Steeden which will see them become Official Ball Supplier across the various levels of elite Rugby League here in the UK,” said RFL Chief Executive Ralph Rimmer.

While Super League’s CEO Robert Elstone also commented: “We are delighted to welcome Steeden as our Official Ball Supplier for the next few years. We would like to put on record our thanks to Rhino Rugby League and look forward to continuing to work with them.”