Super League club circles for Sharks forward

Cronulla Sharks forward Ava Seumanafagai has been the subject of an approach by a Super League club according to NRL.com.

The Sharks must reduce their salary cap before Round 1 in two weeks team and Seumanafagai is among the players that are attracting attention.

St George Illawarra Dragons could also make a move for Seumanafagai with the club potentially being granted salary cap dispensation for Jack de Belin after he was stood down by the NRL as he awaits trial for sexual assault.

The Sharks forward has made over 100 NRL appearances making his debut for Wests Tigers in 2013 before moving to Cronulla ahead of 2018 where he played 13 games.

Meanwhile, NRL clubs are said to be interested in Chad Townsend with both New Zealand Warriors and Parramatta Eels possessing salary cap space and in need of a halfback.

The Sharks are operating on a reduced salary cap for the next two years after they were found to paying players through third-party agreements through another company.

“They’ll need to adjust their roster before the first round,” NRL chief operating officer Nick Weeks said.

“They’re going to have to move a player to do that. The game has never allowed clubs to play over the cap. So the salary cap auditor has powers available to him to change that roster for them.

“But we’re confident the club will do that in advance of the auditor having to step in.”