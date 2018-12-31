Super League to consider introducing two referee system for 2020 season

Super League will seriously consider the possibility of introducing the two referee system seen in the NRL as early as the 2020 campaign.

The competition will unveil their new rule changes for the 2019 campaign on New Year’s Day – as had been reported in this past Monday’s edition of League Express. That includes changes like the introduction of golden point, and the reduction of interchanges from ten to eight.

However, TotalRL understands that there have already been serious discussions held among the game’s elite about bringing in a second referee for all top-flight games from the start of the 2020 season.

The major reasoning behind the move is believed to boil down to improving the speed of the game, something high on the list of competition chief executive Robert Elstone as he aims to revolutionise the game’s image moving into his first full year in charge in 2019.

Easing pressure on officials in-game is also understood to be another key factor behind the discussions – which, at one stage, did reach the possibility of the changes being introduced as early as the 2019 season, which begins at the end of January.

However, TotalRL has learned that after consultation with the RFL and the match officials department, all parties agreed that such an important move must not be rushed without due consideration and thought, with the goal now to introduce the move for the 2020 season.

It is not the first time British rugby league has flirted with the system, which has been in operation in the NRL for a decade. In 2014, experiments were undertaken at Academy level to trial the two referee system. At the time, Ben Thaler, who officiated in one of the games, told League Express: “I have refereed for 20 years and this is a whole new experience.”

The plans were never fully rolled out following the trials in 2014 – but it now looks as though they are finally set to be approved for the season after next, as Super League continues to try and improve the flow and speed of the game at the highest level.