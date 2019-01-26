Surprise Cup defeat for Hunslet Club Parkside

LAST year’s National Conference League champions Hunslet Club Parkside, who are coached by Castleford star Paul McShane, suffered a surprise 30-16 home defeat by Dewsbury’s Thornhil Trojans in the first round of the Coral Challenge up.

Haydock, who became the lowest-ranked side to ever reach round four in 2017, are also through to Round two thanks to a 28-18 win at Shaw Cross Sharks.

There was disappointment for the British Forces sides, with The Army suffering an 18-16 defeat to Doncaster-based Challenge Cup debutants Bentley, whilst Royal Navy bowed out in Portsmouth after a 42-12 defeat to West Hull.

Royal Air Force take on debutants North Herts Crusaders in one of Sunday’s final three first-round ties.

London side Hammersmith Hills Hoists went down 42-12 at West Bowling (pictured).

Results:

Kells 4 Rochdale Mayfield 14

Orrell St James 12 Underbank Rangers 30

West Bowling 42 Hammersmith Hills Hoists 12

Dewsbury Moor 24 Skirlaugh 10

East Leeds 24 Batley Boys 10

Wigan St Judes 15 Crosfields 14

Bentley 18 Army 16

Royal Navy 12 West Hull 42

Leigh Miners Rangers 22 Oulton Raiders 10

Wallsend Eagles 18 Great Britain Police 44

Drighlington 32 All Golds 4

Leigh East 12 Wigan St Patricks 24

Distington 48 Torfaen Tigers 0

Shaw Cross Sharks 18 Haydock 28

Ovenden 22 Woolston Rovers 20

Hunslet Warriors 16 Featherstone Lions 28

York Acorn 42 Beverley 4

Normanton Knights 50 Edinburgh Eagles 16

Bradford Dudley Hill 0 Milford Marlins 16

Clock Face Miners 0 Siddal 24

Hunslet Club Parkside 16 Thornhill Trojans 30

Thatto Heath 32 Stanningley 6

London Chargers 6 Wath Brow Hornets 34

See Monday’s League Express for full first-round details.