Swinton Lions chairman to outline club’s future following recent winding-up order

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Swinton Lions chairman John Roddy will outline the club’s on and off-field positions to supporters at a meeting in the town tonight.

Roddy will front fans at the Swinton Legion from 7.30 in the wake of a recent winding-up order that was publicised but then met by the club.

Roddy explained: “The Lions board believe that the best way to bring our supporters up to date is by holding a meeting to outline our position clearly, and in order that supporters can fully understand our position and to hopefully work with us to protect and support the future of the club.

“Without doubt, despite very hard work by many, to date we have had a disappointing season both on and off the field and we need to present our plans on how we wish to bring future financial stability.

“The board are fully committed to ensure that John Duffy, our head coach, has the resources and facilities to complete the season and to remain in the Championship. John Duffy will also be in attendance at the forum.

“We do hope that many supporters are able to attend. We really do need their support and as always, we will ensure that we are fully transparent in our discussions.”

Buy League Express today for all the latest Championship news, plus the latest on one Swinton player who will be joining Hull Kingston Rovers.