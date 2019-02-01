Swinton Lions confirm signing of former Leigh prop Jamie Acton

Swinton announced the signing of former Leigh forward Jamie Acton for the 2019 Championship season.

The 26-year-old joins the Lions on a one-year deal, having previously appeared for South Wales Scorpions, Oldham, Workington Town, Leigh and Sheffield Eagles.

“I am delighted to be able to announce a really significant signing for our club,” Swinton coach Stuart Littler said.

“I am really excited to get Jamie Acton on board. Having met up with Jamie a couple of times I feel Jamie can only add to what we are aiming to build at Swinton Lions.

“Jamie has had some outstanding performances over the past couple of seasons but has maybe been a little inconsistent due to some unfortunate suspensions.

“After speaking personally to Jamie, I believe he is coming here for all the right reasons. He is already close friends with a couple of our squad.

“We both agreed that we need to see Jamie Acton back enjoying his Rugby League again with a smile upon his face. If we can nurture this, we will have some player on our hands. At the beginning of the season, this signing demonstrates that we will keep striving to move this club forwards. We now have competition for places all over the squad which can only benefit us throughout the upcoming season.

“I’d like to thank the chairman for making this happen as I know he’s put some hours in with Jamie’s agent to secure this signature.”

Swinton Lions Chairman Andy Mazey added: “We’ve been in talks for a while with Jamie and his representatives and have kept tabs on the situation and it’s a timely boost to have secured a player of his undoubted calibre.

“Jamie is keen to get back to enjoying the sport again and doing what he does best and only 18-months ago he was Leigh’s best middle in Super League and is still only 26 years of age and fast approaching his prime.

“Jamie is a big name and a big game player and our supporters will love his powerful all action style. Working with Stuart, Allan and our staff within our Super League standard facilities at the AJ Bell, I’ve absolutely no doubt we will get a smile back on his face and knowing first-hand how good Jamie is from my time with Leigh it’s exciting to have him on board here at Swinton.

“Make no mistake, this is yet another major coup for Swinton Lions and should further demonstrate our ambition to consolidate our position in the Championship while continuing to move the club forward sustainably on and off the pitch. Welcome to the Lions family Jamie, Rachael and family!”