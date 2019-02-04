Swinton star suffers horrific injury

Swinton forward Will Hope is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious ankle and leg injury.

The Ireland international was stretchered off just 25 seconds into the match after suffering a horrible-looking injury.

Hope was taken to Salford Royal Hospital, where it was confirmed the 25-year-old had suffered various breaks, torn ligaments and dislocations.

In a statement, club chairman Andy Mazey said: “The welfare of the player was my only concern last night and we will support our players and staff and I know all our supporters will be right behind him on his road to recovery.”

The injury seemed to rock the Lions, who went down 64-10 to Sheffield Eagles.