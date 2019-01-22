Sydney Roosters and Toulouse to meet in Paris

Sydney Roosters and Toulouse Olympique have announced a new initiative this pre-season, as the two clubs will training together at the INSEP (Sport and Intelligence National Centre) in Paris on the 13th February. Last season’s NRL champions will stop in Paris en route to facing Grand Final winners Wigan Warriors in the World Club Challenge four days later.

The move came about through the relationship between Toulouse coach Sylvain Houles and Roosters counterpart Trent Robinson, as the two played together at the French club before Robinson turned to coach them in 2005, taking over from Justin Morgan who had joined Hull KR.

Robinson then went on to coach Catalans Dragons between 2011-2012, after spells as assistant at Newcastle Knights and Sydney Roosters under Brian Smith, before returning to the NRL with Roosters ahead of the 2013 season.

“Both managers have shared their experiences and ideas when Trent visited France last month,” said a club statement. “With the support of both clubs, they have decided to organize this day to prepare the new season.

“Historical for Toulouse! Last Thursday, when the club announced it to the players, the surprise shortly turned into joy. This session represents a unique experience for the players and the staff… and they cannot wait.”