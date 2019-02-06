Sydney Roosters to get ‘life experience’ on Paris trip – as Lachlan Lam could face dad in WCC

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has revealed giving something back to French rugby league and offering his players valuable life experiences are his motivations behind taking the NRL champions on a trip to France next week – before revealing Wigan coach Adrian Lam could be set to face his own son in the World Club Challenge.

The Roosters head to Europe this weekend in anticipation of next Sunday’s game – but they will not be based in England for the entirety of their trip, unlike the approach of most visiting NRL sides in recent years.

Instead, Sydney will train against Robinson’s former side Toulouse before heading to the war memorials in the north of the country – something Robinson believes is vitally important for his players to experience.

“We’ve all spent a lot of time in Manchester and Leeds, a lot of teams go to London, but we wanted to offer that opportunity to Toulouse to train with us as well as do some visits of the war memorials at the Somme to offer them a life experience,” Robinson said.

“It’s not about footy, it’s about understanding the way we get to live the way we live, and the sacrifices others made.”

On taking his team to train with Toulouse, Robinson explained: “I dont think there’s many teams that have been there to go and train and the opportunity for Toulouse, to train against us, that was very important to spread rugby league.”

Meanwhile, Roosters half-back Lachlan Lam, son of Wigan coach Adrian, could feature in the game next Sunday after being included in their 23-man travelling squad.

Robinson said: “We’re bring a squad of 23 but that will include (injured ex-Leeds winger) Ryan Hall, so 22 are available. Lachlan is in the 22, so he’s a chance of playing.”