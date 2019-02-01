TASS to continue England Students Sponsorship

TASS (Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme) has extended its sponsorship of England Universities Rugby League to cover the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons, which sees England preparing for the Student Rugby League World Cup in 2021 writes David Butler.

TASS is a Sport England-funded partnership between talented athletes, education institutions and national governing bodies of sport, working together to bring the best out of our country’s most exciting young talents.

The scheme helps athletes in education – aged 16 and above – to get the very best from their sporting and academic careers without having to choose between the two; and from a Rugby League perspective over 30 players are currently benefitting directly from the scheme.

“We’re really pleased to be supporting the England Universities team in the lead up to the Student World Cup”, said Guy Taylor, TASS’s National Director. “Rugby League really champions student sport and prioritises players’ development both on and off the field.

“Through strong relationships with a number of universities, the RFL has established a successful ‘dual career’ structure,” he added. “This approach aligns perfectly with TASS’s mission to help talented players to pursue their studies alongside performance sport.”

The agreement continues TASS’s support of the national student team which began in 2017 when England were semi-finalists in the 2017 Student Rugby League World Cup.

“We are delighted to extend the partnership between TASS and the England Universities team,” said Adam Hughes, the RFL’s lead for the programme.

“TASS is already a big supporter of Rugby League and its sponsorship of the England Universities Rugby League team provides valuable financial support for the squad, who as well as working hard on the field to earn their place, have to work hard off it to raise funds to bring the programme to life.

“Knowing that TASS are on board with the team to the next Student Rugby League World Cup in 2021 helps us tremendously and we are very grateful for their continued support.”

The England Universities 2019 squad will be selected following the NIDO Student University Rugby League Origin Game which takes place on Saturday 9 February at Loughborough University.