Tautai convicted of drink driving

Wigan Warriors prop Taulima Tautai has been convicted of drink driving at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

Tautai will therefore not be considered for selection until an internal disciplinary process has been concluded.

“Firstly, I’d like to make clear that we are extremely disappointed with Taulima’s actions in the early hours of Sunday the 26th May,” said Wigan Executive Director, Kris Radlinski.

“Drink driving is completely unacceptable and now that matter has been dealt with by the courts, Taulima now faces the consequences of his actions.

“We will now go through an internal disciplinary process with him (Tautai), and until that has run its course we will not be making any further comment.”