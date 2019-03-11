Tautai set for lengthy ban

Wigan’s struggles at the start of the season have worsened after Taulima Tautai was handed a three-match suspension.

The Warriors forward has been charged for Grade C contrary behaviour after appearing to kick out at Ukuma Ta’ai, an incident that resulted in him being sent to the sin-bin.

He will now serve the suspension, subject to appeal.

Two other Wigan players have been charged, however, they will not serve suspensions.

Both Tony Clubb and Willie Isa have received Grade A dangerous contact charges, although they will not be banned.