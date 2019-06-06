Taylor talks up Hull’s title hopes – but warns of no horror show repeats

They’ve delighted, frustrated and terrified their support in equal measure this year.

But for a side widely written off before the season had started, Hull FC’s 2019 campaign hasn’t been anything like as bad as certain results suggest.

Despite a string of heavy, humiliating defeats, the fact of the matter is that Lee Radford’s side start June fourth in Super League and in a Challenge Cup semi-final.

It’s a fact not lost on Scott Taylor, who, despite being well aware of the side’s frailties, believes anything is still possible for the black and whites heading into the second-half of the season.

“People forget at the start of the season people were writing us off so we’d have probably taken where we are now,” he said.

“Along as we’re in the top five and in the Challenge Cup you can still win the double, can’t you?

“We’ll keep trying to turn out and make sure we’re competitive every week and make sure we put in a top performance over the weekend.”

Not that Taylor is trying to paper over the cracks that have been alarmingly apparent at times during the campaign.

Heavy defeats to Warrington, St Helens and Huddersfield have been the result of horrific performances, the like of which Taylor doesn’t need reminding will end any hopes of fulfilling title ambitions should they be repeated.

“On our best day we’re good enough to win Super League, on our bad day we wouldn’t be anyone. We need to find a middle ground and some consistency near to our best day.

“I think whoever had the answers to that would be a genius. I don’t know, I just know we’re too inconsistent. I don’t know if there’s one answer to that and as a senior playing trying his hardest I don’t know what the answer is.

“It’s frustrating, but all we can keep doing is working our backsides off, get everyone fit and have a good attack at it this year.”