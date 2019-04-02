Thatto Heath eye up another giant killing in Challenge Cup fifth round

Thatto Heath Crusaders have been handed a clash with Dewsbury in the fifth round of the Challenge Cup.

The final remaining amateur side, who defeated North Wales Crusaders in the fourth round, will face the Championship side as a reward for their exploits.

Three of the four Super League clubs who join the competition at the fifth-round stage received home ties against lower division opposition – Salford against Rochdale Hornets, Hull Kingston Rovers against Leigh, and Leeds Rhinos against Workington Town.

The fourth, London Broncos, will have to travel north to face Halifax, while there are two attractive all-Championship ties – a West Yorkshire derby between Bradford Bulls and Featherstone Rovers, and revitalised Widnes Vikings at home to York City Knights.

Doncaster, who are one of two League One teams remaining in the competition with Workington, will have home advantage against Batley Bulldogs.

The ties will be played on the weekend of April 12-14, with one to be selected for streaming by the BBC, and another by the RFL’s Our League app.

The eight winners will then be joined by the top eight from last season’s Super League, including the 2018 Challenge Cup winners Catalans Dragons, in the sixth round draw on Monday April 15.

Challenge Cup fifth round draw

Hull KR v Leigh Centurions

Widnes v York City Knights

Thatto Heath v Dewsbury Rams

Leeds Rhinos v Workington Town

Halifax v London Broncos

Bradford Bulls v Featherstone

Salford Red Devils v Rochdale Hornets

Doncaster v Batley Bulldogs