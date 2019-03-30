Thatto Heath shock North Wales in Challenge Cup upset

Thatto Heath Crusaders have caused the first major shock of the 2019 Coral Challenge Cup with a 16-14 defeat of North Wales Crusaders today at Crusader Park to progress into the fifth round of the competition where they could potentially face one of the four Super League clubs that will enter the competition at this stage.

Thatto took an early lead with a try by Lewis Foster on 12 minutes that was converted by Bobbie Goulding and Connor Dwyer extended their lead to 10-0 on 30 minutes, with Goulding unable to add a second conversion.

Three minutes later Rob Massam went over for the Crusaders from acting halfback but Kenny Baker was unable to add the goal.

Thatto Heath extended their lead on 51 minutes when Matty Norton scored from long range, with Goulding adding another conversion and the part-time professionals were facing a battle to stay in the Cup.

They hit back on 68 minutes when Chris Worrall touched down and Ben Stead added the conversion to reduce the deficit to six points, and when Rob Massam added his second try on 79 minutes in the corner, the angle was too much for Stead to convert, leaving Thatto with a two-point margin and the right to go into the bag for the fifth round draw.

In the other Challenge Cup match played on Saturday, Featherstone Rovers enjoyed a comfortable win over Swinton Lions, winning 38-14 with three tries from winger Thompson Teteh.

Full reports and photos from the fourth round of the Challenge Cup will feature in Monday’s issue of League Express.