The biggest signing since Tommy Raudonikis! Former Leeds man Eastwood heads for NSW Cup

It has been labelled the biggest signing since Tommy Raudonikis – former Leeds Rhinos forward Greg Eastwood has joined New South Wales Cup side Newtown Jets!

The Jets have lured the former Leeds, Canterbury and Warriors forward into the Intrust Super Premiership for 2019, with the 31-year-old agreeing to play for Newtown for the 2019 season.

The legendary Raudonikis played for the Jets between 1980 and 1982 – and the club’s director, Glen Dwyer, told Fox Sports that Eastwood’s arrival has a similar feel to it in terms of size.

“Greg Eastwood signing for Newtown at this stage of our history — having come back out of oblivion years ago and now being a respected member of the Intrust Super premiership — is the biggest signing since Tommy Raudonikis,” Dwyer said.

“The arrival of a fellow like Greg Eastwood and what he brings in terms of experience, demeanour and leadership can’t be understated.”

Eastwood has made 241 NRL appearances, as well as 21 for Leeds during his time in England in a solitary season in Super League in 2010. He has also played for the Kiwis 27 times, helping them win the World Cup in 2008.