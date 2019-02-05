The RL Power Rankings: Week 1

1. Leigh Centurions

After 12 months of misery, it was a cause for celebration that Leigh Centurions even fielded a team for the start of the 2019 season.

But with a team full of hometown boys and their passionate fanbase cheering them on, Leigh didn’t only take part, they picked up the result of the weekend.

John Duffy’s new-look side overturned a Toulouse side heavily tipped to push for promotion in 2019.

It was a superb result, and hopefully a sign of brighter times for the Leythers.

2. London Broncos

They were almost universally tipped to finish bottom, very few gave them a hope of survival and there were even some who said they wouldn’t win a game.

Well after one round, they’ve certainly silenced some critics and questioned other cynics.

The Broncos, with the help of their buffalo farmer Eddie Battye, downed Wakefield 42-24.

It was a result that made the competition sit up and take notice.

3. Sheffield Eagles

The Eagles have gone dramatically under the radar heading into 2019.

But they’ll have emerged in some people’s view after a remarkable start to the season.

Mark Aston’s side defeated Swinton 64-10, moving them to the top of the Championship.

They’ll have bigger challenges in the future but it was an eye-catching first win.

4. Salford Red Devils

Another side that has been an afterthought in the eyes of many have been Salford.

The best way to prove doubters wrong is by winning on the pitch, and they did just that as they eased to a 34-14 win over Huddersfield.

It was a superb result for the Red Devils, who face fellow Power Rankings high flyers London this week.

5. Barrow Raiders

It took Barrow until September to get their first away league win of 2018.

Well, we’re hardly into February and already, the Raiders have equalled their number of away victories from last year.

A 22-18 victory over Batley was a stunning start to the season, and perhaps a sign that a big season is ahead.

6. Widnes Vikings

It had all the makings of a banana skin for Widnes.

However, they showed no signs of nerves as they picked up a very impressive 40-16 win over Halifax.

Fax had the second best defence in the Championship last season, but Widnes cut them apart, a very promising sign.

7. Hull KR

A last-minute winner against the bitter enemy?

Hull KR might only be seventh in this list, but they have every reason to celebrate after Jimmy Keinhort’s last-gasp try.

It was a steady performance and an excellent victory.

8. Warrington Wolves

They’ve been tipped as the team to beat.

On Saturday, they reinforced just why. Warrington cruised to victory over Leeds as they picked up where they left off at the end of 2018.

We reckon the Wolves will be in this list quite a lot this season.

9. St Helens

St Helens got their season off to a solid start with a 22-12 win over Wigan.

All in all, it was a big thumbs up for the Saints, not only winning the game but looking superior for the majority of the match and with their new boys impressing.

10. Bradford Bulls

Bradford take the final spot on the list after edging to victory over Featherstone.

Dane Chisholm’s drop-goal proved the difference for the Bulls as they got their return to the Championship off to a winning start against a side they’ll likely be competing with for a play-off spot.