The weekend’s action in amateur Rugby League…

Bread-and-butter grassroots Rugby League is back on the menu at the weekend, with fixtures scheduled in the Pennine and Women’s Leagues, and in the various BARLA Yorkshire Youth Cups.

The schedule, as advised by league and cup administrators, is:

Saturday 5 January 2019

PENNINE LEAGUE

CHAMPIONSHIP: Sharlston Rovers v Three Tuns; Ovenden v Upton; Queens v Doncaster Toll Bar.

DIVISION ONE: Ossett Trinity v East Leeds; Hunslet Warriors v Greetland All Rounders; Clayton v Drighlington; Moorends Thorne Marauders v Woodhouse Warriors.

DIVISION TWO: Crigglestone All Blacks v Kinsley Hotel Raiders; Dearne Valley Bulldogs v Methley Warriors; Moldgreen v Illingworth.

DIVISION THREE: King Cross Park v Sherburn Bears; Beeston Broncos v West Leeds Eagles; Wortley Dragons v Hollinwood.

Sunday 6 January 2019

WOMEN’S RUGBY LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION: East Leeds v Huddersfield St Joseph’s; Keighley Albion v Dewsbury Moor; South Leeds Spartans v Thornhill Trojans; West Leeds v Stanningley.

DIVISION ONE: Lindley Swifts v Orrell St James; Cutsyke Raiders v Odsal Sedbergh.

BARLA YORKSHIRE YOUTH CUPS

UNDER 16S

SEMI-FINALS: Lock Lane v West Hull; Castleford Panthers v Stanningley or Wakefield Hawks.

UNDER 15S

SEMI-FINALS: Brotherton v Siddal; Lock Lane v Kippax.

UNDER 14S

SEMI-FINALS: Skirlaugh v Lock Lane; Emley Moor v Shaw Cross.

UNDER 13S

SEMI-FINALS: Lock Lane v Siddal; East Leeds or Dearne Valley v West Hull.