You are here

The weekend’s action in the Pennine League…

Phil Hodgson

The Pennine League’s 2018-19 campaign continues tomorrow with a raft of games in its four divisions.

Fixtures are:

Saturday 12 January 2019

CHAMPIONSHIP: Upton v Three Tuns.

DIVISION ONE: Moorends Thorne Marauders v Hunslet Warriors; Ossett Trinity v Woodhouse Warriors.

DIVISION TWO: Moldgreen v Worth Village; Dearne Valley Bulldogs v Illingworth; Eastmoor Dragons v Crigglestone All Blacks.

DIVISION THREE: Seacroft Sharks WMC v Wortley Dragons; Hollinwood v Sheffield Hillsborough Hawks; King Cross Park v West Leeds.

 