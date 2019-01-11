The weekend’s action in the Pennine League…

The Pennine League’s 2018-19 campaign continues tomorrow with a raft of games in its four divisions.
Fixtures are:
Saturday 12 January 2019
CHAMPIONSHIP: Upton v Three Tuns.
DIVISION ONE: Moorends Thorne Marauders v Hunslet Warriors; Ossett Trinity v Woodhouse Warriors.
DIVISION TWO: Moldgreen v Worth Village; Dearne Valley Bulldogs v Illingworth; Eastmoor Dragons v Crigglestone All Blacks.
DIVISION THREE: Seacroft Sharks WMC v Wortley Dragons; Hollinwood v Sheffield Hillsborough Hawks; King Cross Park v West Leeds.