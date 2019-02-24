This week’s Albert Goldthorpe Medal votes

The race for the Albert Goldthorpe Medal is hotting up, with six Super League matches this weekend and 36 points allocated by League Express reporters.

And the hot news is that Salford Red Devils’ halfback Jackson Hastings has joined Hull Kingston Rovers’ Mitch Garbutt at the top of the table with seven points, after earning there points for his performance in the Red Devils’ 22-24 victory at Hull KR.

The votes for the individual matches were as follows:

Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons

3 pts Danny Brough

2 pts David Fifita

1 pt Ryan Hampshire

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

3 pts Alex Walmsley

2 pts Konrad Hurrell

1 pt Luke Thompson

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves

3 pts Blake Austin

2 pts Daryl Clark

1 pt Mike Cooper

Hull Kingston Rovers v Salford Red Devils

3 pts Jackson Hastings

2 pts George Griffin

1 pt Ken Sio

London Broncos v Castleford Tigers

3 pts Liam Watts

2 pts Jake Trueman

1 pt Sika Manu

Wigan Warriors v Hull FC

3 pts Danny Houghton

2 pts Marc Sneyd

1 pt Sika Manu

Medal Table Leaders

1= Mitch Garbutt Hull KR 7

1= Jackson Hastings Salford Red Devils 7

3 Paul McShane Castleford Tigers 6

4= Liam Watts Castleford Tigers 5

4= Stefan Ratchford Warrington Wolves 5

6 Theo Fages St Helens 4

