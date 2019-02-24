This week’s Albert Goldthorpe Medal votes

The race for the Albert Goldthorpe Medal is hotting up, with six Super League matches this weekend and 36 points allocated by League Express reporters.
And the hot news is that Salford Red Devils’ halfback Jackson Hastings has joined Hull Kingston Rovers’ Mitch Garbutt at the top of the table with seven points, after earning there points for his performance in the Red Devils’ 22-24 victory at Hull KR.
The votes for the individual matches were as follows:
Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons
3 pts Danny Brough
2 pts David Fifita
1 pt Ryan Hampshire
St Helens v Leeds Rhinos
3 pts Alex Walmsley
2 pts Konrad Hurrell
1 pt Luke Thompson
Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves
3 pts Blake Austin
2 pts Daryl Clark
1 pt Mike Cooper
Hull Kingston Rovers v Salford Red Devils
3 pts Jackson Hastings
2 pts George Griffin
1 pt Ken Sio
London Broncos v Castleford Tigers
3 pts Liam Watts
2 pts Jake Trueman
1 pt Sika Manu
Wigan Warriors v Hull FC
3 pts Danny Houghton
2 pts Marc Sneyd
1 pt Sika Manu
Medal Table Leaders