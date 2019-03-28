This week’s Rugby League Back Chat (28 Mar)

The pantomime at Wigan continues as the Shaun Edwards debacle turns to embarrassment. Canada links arms with New York as the game strives to expand. Joining host Matt Shaw on Rugby League Back Chat this week (Thurs 28 Mar, 3.30pm) to discuss all this and more are two of the game’s great young coaching talents, James Ford (York City Knights) and Lee Greenwood (Dewsbury Rams) along with the not so young – but still talented – Phil Caplan.

Rugby League Back Chat is broadcast weekly on Freesports TV.

Check the Freesports website for schedule and details on how to receive the channel.

Back Chat will also be available on YouTube and via TotalRL.com from 9.30am each Saturday following its original TV broadcast.