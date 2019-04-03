This week’s Rugby League Back Chat (Thur 4th Apr)

Leeds Rhinos CEO Gary Hetherington and top Women’s Super League star Jodie Cunningham (St Helens) join host Matt Shaw along with League Express editor Martyn Sadler to discuss the Golden Point, the kick off to the new season of Women’s Super League and Canadian club Ottawa’s push towards Super League.

Rugby League Back Chat is broadcast weekly on Freesports TV.

Check the Freesports website for schedule and details on how to receive the channel.

Back Chat will also be available on YouTube and via TotalRL.com from 9.30am each Saturday following its original TV broadcast.