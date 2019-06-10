Thompson rejoins Leigh

Jordan Thomson has rejoined Leigh Centurions from Hull FC with immediate effect.

The 27-year-old has found game-time hard to come by in recent weeks and has therefore decided to return to the Championship club, with whom he spent the majority of 2018.

“At this stage in my career I feel I need to be playing week-in, week-out and Lee was honest enough for me to know that unfortunately, it isn’t going to happen at Hull FC with the squad we have here,” Thompson said.

“I’ve loved my two spells here and I jumped at the opportunity to come back to the club where I have made some great memories and some mates for life.

“Recently reality has hit that I want to be playing regularly at my age as it is a short career and I just feel I need to get doing that at Leigh.

Thompson came through the ranks at Castleford Tigers before joining Hull FC for the 2014 Super League season. The forward has since had spells with the Centurions and Leeds Rhinos.