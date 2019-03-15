Three games hit by the weather in NCL

The heavy rains experienced in many parts of the country this week have led to three of tomorrow’s fixtures in the Kingstone Press National Conference League being postponed.
Saddleworth’s First Division game with Dewsbury Celtic has been called off because of a waterlogged pitch, as has the Division Two fixture between Barrow Island and Bradford Dudley Hill.
The Division Three clash involving Batley Boys and Hensingham is also a casualty.
A close eye is being kept on the remainder of the programme, which had already been affected by Siddal’s inability to travel to West Hull because of their commitments at Workington Town in the Coral Challenge Cup.
The situation late on Friday afternoon is:
Fixtures
Saturday 16 March 2019
PREMIER DIVISION
Hunslet Club Parkside v Leigh Miners Rangers
Lock Lane v Underbank Rangers
Rochdale Mayfield v Egremont Rangers
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Kells
Wath Brow Hornets v Thornhill Trojans
West Hull v Siddal – postponed
DIVISION ONE
Featherstone Lions v Myton Warriors
Oulton Raiders v Pilkington Recs
Saddleworth Rangers v Dewsbury Moor Maroons – postponed
Skirlaugh v Milford
Stanningley v Wigan St Patrick’s
York Acorn v Normanton Knights
DIVISION TWO
Askam v Hull Dockers
Barrow Island v Bradford Dudley Hill – postponed
Crosfields v Clock Face Miners
Ince Rose Bridge v Beverley
Shaw Cross Sharks v East Leeds
Wigan St Jude’s v West Bowling
DIVISION THREE
Batley Boys v Hensingham – postponed
Dewsbury Celtic v Leigh East
Gateshead Storm v Heworth
Hunslet Warriors v Eastmoor Dragons
Millom v Oldham St Anne’s
Salford City Roosters v Waterhead Warriors
Woolston Rovers v Drighlington