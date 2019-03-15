Three games hit by the weather in NCL

The heavy rains experienced in many parts of the country this week have led to three of tomorrow’s fixtures in the Kingstone Press National Conference League being postponed.

Saddleworth’s First Division game with Dewsbury Celtic has been called off because of a waterlogged pitch, as has the Division Two fixture between Barrow Island and Bradford Dudley Hill.

The Division Three clash involving Batley Boys and Hensingham is also a casualty.

A close eye is being kept on the remainder of the programme, which had already been affected by Siddal’s inability to travel to West Hull because of their commitments at Workington Town in the Coral Challenge Cup.

The situation late on Friday afternoon is:

Fixtures

Saturday 16 March 2019

PREMIER DIVISION

Hunslet Club Parkside v Leigh Miners Rangers

Lock Lane v Underbank Rangers

Rochdale Mayfield v Egremont Rangers

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Kells

Wath Brow Hornets v Thornhill Trojans

West Hull v Siddal – postponed

DIVISION ONE

Featherstone Lions v Myton Warriors

Oulton Raiders v Pilkington Recs

Saddleworth Rangers v Dewsbury Moor Maroons – postponed

Skirlaugh v Milford

Stanningley v Wigan St Patrick’s

York Acorn v Normanton Knights

DIVISION TWO

Askam v Hull Dockers

Barrow Island v Bradford Dudley Hill – postponed

Crosfields v Clock Face Miners

Ince Rose Bridge v Beverley

Shaw Cross Sharks v East Leeds

Wigan St Jude’s v West Bowling

DIVISION THREE

Batley Boys v Hensingham – postponed

Dewsbury Celtic v Leigh East

Gateshead Storm v Heworth

Hunslet Warriors v Eastmoor Dragons

Millom v Oldham St Anne’s

Salford City Roosters v Waterhead Warriors

Woolston Rovers v Drighlington