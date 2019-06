Three players have received bans from the Match Review Panel after the Coral Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals over the weekend.

Tom Lineham has been handed a three-match penalty notice for striking, Jake Mamo has been banned for one match for dangerous contact while Mitch Garbutt receives the same punishment.

Adam Tangata received a 0-match penalty notice for dangerous contact while Mickey Paea was cautioned twice for the use of knees and Jake Webster also received a caution.