Tigers confirm Olpherts signing

Castleford Tigers have confirmed the signing of Derrell Olpherts from Salford Red Devils for 2020, as first revealed by League Express.

The 27-year-old is the Tigers’ third signing for next year with Tyla Hepi and Olpherts’ team-mate George Griffin also announced.

The Wakefield-born winger has signing a three-year deal with the club after stints with the likes of Hemel, Newcastle and Salford.

“I’m a West Yorkshire lad and I grew up watching the Tigers and Wakey when I was a child so it’ll be good to get back over this side of the Pennines to play.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I just want to train hard and get a starting position. I think that’s what everybody wants to do going into a new club, I want to earn a place in the team week in, week out and help the team achieve their goals.

“Coming up from League One nobody expects you to play Super League but I’ve taken my opportunities when I’ve had them and I’m happy with where I am at the minute. I just want to keep getting better and better as the years go on and keep proving people wrong.

“I’ve played centre most of my career and full back as well, but wing or centre would be my preferred positions and I can play both left and right edge. I think your back five, with the way the game is going, the team are relying on you a lot to get on the front foot. It’s something I’m good at and I’m not shy at taking those hard carries.

“I’ve still got a job to do at Salford first though, we’re in a good position and everybody is fighting for that top five. That’s where the team wants to be and it’s where I want to be as well.”