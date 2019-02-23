Tigers cruise to victory in London

Castleford Tigers retained their unbeaten record this season with a convincing 6-40 victory today against London Broncos at Trailfinders Stadium.

The Tigers took the lead on five minutes when Peter Mata’utia took an offload from Paul McShane, who also added the goal.

The Broncos responded when Rhys Williams scored in the corner and Kieran Dixon converted from touch.

But then the Tigers added tries from Jake Trueman, Junior Moors and Jesse Sene-Lefao, all converted by McShane, to take a 6-24 interval lead, although the Broncos had been unlucky when the video-referee ruled out a Matty Fleming try that was not grounded.

In the second half the Tigers continues to pile on the pressure, scoring further tries from Liam Watts, Greg Eden and Jordan Rankin, with McShane adding another goal and Rankin converting his own try.

Broncos: 17 Dan Fleming, 5 Kieran Dixon, 19 Ryan Morgan, 4 Ellior Kear, 2 Rhys Williams, 6 Jordan Abdull, 7 James Cunningham, 13 Ade Adebiyi, 14 Matty Fozard, 10 Mark Ioane, 12 Jay Pitts, 11 Will Lovell, 20 Luke Yates; Subs: 8 Eddie Battye, 9 Eloi Pelissier, 15 Greg Richards, 18 Nathan Mason

Tries: Williams Goals: Dixon 1

Tigers: 1 Peter Mata’utia, 2 James Clare, 3 Greg Minikin, 4 Michael Shenton, 5 Greg Eden, 6 Jake Trueman, 32 Jordan Rankin, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Paul McShane, 10 Grant Millington, 15 Jesse Sene-Lefao, 33 Chris Clarkson, 14 Nathan Massey; Subs: 13 Adam Milner, 16 Junior Moors, 18 Matt Cook, 25 Tuoyo Egodo

Tries: Mata’utia, Trueman, Moors, Sene-Lefao, Watts, Eden, Rankin; Goals: McShane 5, Rankin 1

