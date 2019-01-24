Tigers still on the lookout

Castleford Tigers have been testing the halfback market after making enquiries about several potential targets.

League Express has learned that Tigers officials have been testing the water as they plan to replace Luke Gale, having received salary cap dispensation to do so following his season-ending injury.

Castleford aren’t thought to be in any rush to sign a replacement, with plenty of cover for Gale in their existing squad. Jake Trueman, Ben Roberts, Jamie Ellis and Cory Aston can all play halfback, while recent signing Jordan Rankin can also cover the position.

But the Tigers are still keen to keep their options open and have made tentative enquiries about several players.

Theo Fages has been linked with the club in recent weeks, while Toronto halfback Ryan Brierley has been put forward as a potential option, although there have been no further discussions since an initial approach.

The Wolfpack have four halfbacks in their squad and are thought to be open to one departing. Brierley, who has scored a remarkable 172 tries in 180 games, dropped down the pecking order at the end of last season, and his opportunities could be limited once again this year following the arrival of Joe Mellor.

The 26-year-old started his career with Castleford before joining Leigh following his release.

But while Brierley has been mentioned, it’s thought Castleford were merely made aware of his potential availability, and no further discussions have taken place.