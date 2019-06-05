Tim Sheens sacked by Hull Kingston Rovers

Hull Kingston Rovers have confirmed the departure of coach Tim Sheens.

As reported by TotalRL on Tuesday, the Australian has left the club after a run of six defeats in seven games, which has left the Robins just two points clear of Super League’s bottom side, London.

Sheens arrived following the club’s relegation at the end of 2016 and guided Rovers to an immediate return to Super League.

Last year he consolidated their position in the league by guiding them to safety in the Qualifiers. However, despite a heavy recruitment drive, the Robins have failed to push on this season.

In total he took charge of 84 games, winning 47 times.

The club is expected to outline their plans at a press conference on Thursday.