Tim Sheens set to depart Hull KR with immediate effect

By Aaron Bower and Matthew Shaw

Tim Sheens’ time in charge of Hull Kingston Rovers is over.

The former Kangaroos coach, who guided the Robins back to Super League at the first attempt in 2017, is understood to have officially left his post.

Rovers have struggled throughout this season, and are just two points clear of bottom-placed London in Super League. They exited the Challenge Cup to Warrington at the quarter-final stage over the weekend – a match which has proven to be Sheens’ final game in charge of the club.

The 68-year-old was in his third season in charge of the club, taking charge at the beginning of the 2017 season. However, speculation about his future beyond this season has never been too far away, with reports linking York coach James Ford to the post.

Former Robins coach Justin Morgan is also reportedly on the hunt for a return to coaching, but one thing is certain: Rovers are on the hunt for a new coach after ultimately deciding to part ways with Sheens as they continue to fight against relegation at the bottom of the Super League table.

Hull KR’s next game is at home to defending Super League champions Wigan on Sunday.