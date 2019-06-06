Titans grant Taylor leave

Gold Coast Titans have granted Ash Taylor leave from the club.

Due to personal issues, Taylor won’t be training or playing with the club until further notice.

“In consultation with the club, Taylor, 24, has today been granted leave until further notice from his training and playing commitments,” a statement read.

“On behalf of Ashley and his family, we ask the media and the public to respect their privacy.

“No further comment will be made at this time by the Titans, Ashley, his management or his family.”