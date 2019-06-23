Today’s results

LUKE CRESSWELL’S hat-trick helped Barrow pull off an impressive 38-16 win at Championship rivals Featherstone.

Coach Paul Crarey, pictured, can reflect on successive wins, and his side are now level on points with third-bottom Dewsbury, who lost 40-0 to Leigh, as they battle to avoid the drop.

Bradford and York were the division’s other winners.

New South Wales levelled the State of Origin series by beating Queensland 38-6 with the help of a hat-trick by Manly’s Tom Trbojevic.

Championship: Bradford 24 Halifax 20, Dewsbury 0 Leigh 40, Featherstone 16 Barrow 38, Swinton 12 York 26.

League One: Whitehaven 22 North Wales 24, Workington 16 Oldham 26.

State of Origin: Queensland 6 New South Wales 38.

