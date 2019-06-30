Today’s results

LEEDS moved off the foot of the Super League table with a 31-12 home win over Catalans Dragons.

Konrad Hurrell, above, was among their five try-scorers.

Castleford were 42-10 winners over London Broncos, who are now bottom on points difference.

Leeds, Huddersfield, Hull KR and London all have 14 points.

Super League: Leeds 31 Catalans 12, Castleford 42 London Broncos 10.

Championship: Barrow 6 Toulouse 36, Batley 10 Toronto 40, Bradford 62 Widnes 0, Halifax 18 Featherstone 24, Rochdale 28 Swinton 36, Sheffield 18 Leigh 22, York 24 Dewsbury 21.

League One: Newcastle 48 Workington 10, North Wales 14 Keighley 6, Oldham 56 West Wales 6.

NRL: New Zealand Warriors 18 Penrith 19, Canterbury 14 Cronulla 12.

Reports, reaction and pictures in Monday’s League Express.