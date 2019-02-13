Today’s Student and College fixtures……

The Rugby Football League has confirmed this afternoon’s Student and College programme, with a number of previously-announced fixtures being postponed, and others added.

Today’s action is:

Wednesday 13 February 2019

MIDLANDS CONFERENCE CUP: Oxford Brookes A v Derby; Lincoln v Leicester; Nottingham Trent v Northampton.

NORTHERN CONFERENCE CUP: Manchester v Liverpool John Moores; Bangor v Newcastle A; Chester (Warrington) v Leeds A; UCLan v Sheffield.

MIDLANDS 1A: Coventry v Birmingham; Oxford Brookes v Warwick -pp.

NORTHERN 1A: Edge Hill v Manchester Met; Leeds Beckett A v Salford; Northumbria A v Durham.

NORTHERN 2A: Liverpool John Moores v Bangor -pp.

NORTHERN 2B: York v Leeds Trinity; Huddersfield v Leeds A –pp.

SOUTH EASTERN 1A: Brunel v Brighton; Oxford A v Reading.

WESTERN 1A: Exeter A v Bristol; Cardiff Met v Swansea; South Wales v Aberystwyth.

COLLEGE RUGBY LEAGUE

AOC CUP: Huddersfield v Hopwood.

PREMIER DIVISION: Halifax Elite Academy v Huddersfield Giants Foundation.

NORTH WEST

DIVISION ONE: Wigan Warriors Foundation v The Rugby League College –pp; Runshaw v The Rugby League College.

DIVISION TWO: Warrington Wolves (Priestley) v Wigan Warriors Foundation College; Huddersfield v Hopwood Hall.

YORKSHIRE

DIVISION ONE: Greenhead v Bishop Burton; Halifax Elite Academy A v Pontefract.

DIVISON TWO: Leeds College of Building v St Mary’s -pp.