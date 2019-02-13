Today’s Student and College fixtures……

The Rugby Football League has confirmed this afternoon’s Student and College programme, with a number of previously-announced fixtures being postponed, and others added.
Today’s action is:
Wednesday 13 February 2019
MIDLANDS CONFERENCE CUP: Oxford Brookes A v Derby; Lincoln v Leicester; Nottingham Trent v Northampton.
NORTHERN CONFERENCE CUP: Manchester v Liverpool John Moores; Bangor v Newcastle A; Chester (Warrington) v Leeds A; UCLan v Sheffield.
MIDLANDS 1A: Coventry v Birmingham; Oxford Brookes v Warwick -pp.
NORTHERN 1A: Edge Hill v Manchester Met; Leeds Beckett A v Salford; Northumbria A v Durham.
NORTHERN 2A: Liverpool John Moores v Bangor -pp.
NORTHERN 2B: York v Leeds Trinity; Huddersfield v Leeds A –pp.
SOUTH EASTERN 1A: Brunel v Brighton; Oxford A v Reading.
WESTERN 1A: Exeter A v Bristol; Cardiff Met v Swansea; South Wales v Aberystwyth.
COLLEGE RUGBY LEAGUE
AOC CUP: Huddersfield v Hopwood.
PREMIER DIVISION: Halifax Elite Academy v Huddersfield Giants Foundation.
NORTH WEST
DIVISION ONE: Wigan Warriors Foundation v The Rugby League College –pp; Runshaw v The Rugby League College.
DIVISION TWO: Warrington Wolves (Priestley) v Wigan Warriors Foundation College; Huddersfield v Hopwood Hall.
YORKSHIRE
DIVISION ONE: Greenhead v Bishop Burton; Halifax Elite Academy A v Pontefract.
DIVISON TWO: Leeds College of Building v St Mary’s -pp.