Today’s Student programme confirmed

Phil Hodgson

This afternoon’s updated fixtures in the Student and College Rugby Leagues, as revealed by Sports TG, are:

 

Wednesday 13 March 2019

BUCS TROPHY: Northumbria A v Edge Hill; Oxford v Swansea.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Exeter v Leeds Beckett; Northumbria v Newcastle.

MIDLANDS 1A: Warwick v Coventry -pp.

NORTHERN 2A: Manchester v Chester (Warrington); Liverpool John Moores v Bangor.

NORTHERN 2B: Sheffield v Leeds Trinity; Leeds A v Sheffield Hallam.

SOUTH EASTERN 1A: Brunel v Brighton.

WESTERN 1A: Exeter A v Cardiff Met.

COLLEGE RUGBY LEAGUE

AOC CUP: Wyke v Salford Red Devils Rising Stars.

NORTH WEST

DIVISION ONE: Cowley Sixth Form v Runshaw; Rugby League College v Wigan Warriors Foundation –pp.

DIVISION TWO: Riverside (Cronton) v Carmel.

YORKSHIRE

DIVISION ONE: Huddersfield v Halifax ERA A; Greenhead v Leeds City; Hull FC Foundation v Pontefract.

DIVISION TWO: Wilberforce v Leeds College of Building.

GIRLS

Sirius West v Pontefract –pp.

 

 

 

 