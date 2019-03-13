Today’s Student programme confirmed

This afternoon’s updated fixtures in the Student and College Rugby Leagues, as revealed by Sports TG, are:
Wednesday 13 March 2019
BUCS TROPHY: Northumbria A v Edge Hill; Oxford v Swansea.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Exeter v Leeds Beckett; Northumbria v Newcastle.
MIDLANDS 1A: Warwick v Coventry -pp.
NORTHERN 2A: Manchester v Chester (Warrington); Liverpool John Moores v Bangor.
NORTHERN 2B: Sheffield v Leeds Trinity; Leeds A v Sheffield Hallam.
SOUTH EASTERN 1A: Brunel v Brighton.
WESTERN 1A: Exeter A v Cardiff Met.
COLLEGE RUGBY LEAGUE
AOC CUP: Wyke v Salford Red Devils Rising Stars.
NORTH WEST
DIVISION ONE: Cowley Sixth Form v Runshaw; Rugby League College v Wigan Warriors Foundation –pp.
DIVISION TWO: Riverside (Cronton) v Carmel.
YORKSHIRE
DIVISION ONE: Huddersfield v Halifax ERA A; Greenhead v Leeds City; Hull FC Foundation v Pontefract.
DIVISION TWO: Wilberforce v Leeds College of Building.
GIRLS
Sirius West v Pontefract –pp.