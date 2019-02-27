Today’s Student programme confirmed

The Rugby Football League has released today’s updated fixtures in the Student and College Leagues, reflecting a number of changes to those previously given to League Express and published in Monday’s issue.
This week’s revised programme is:
Wednesday 27 February 2019
BUCS CHAMPIONSHIP: Loughborough v Newcastle; Leeds Beckett v Nottingham; Exeter v Leeds; Northumbria v Hull.
BUCS TROPHY: Oxford v Cardiff Met; Swansea v Aberystwyth; Northumbria A v Leeds Beckett A; Manchester Met v Edge Hill.
MIDLANDS 2A: Lincoln v Northampton.
NORTHERN 2A: Chester (Chester) v Manchester; Lancaster v Liverpool John Moores.
NORTHERN 2B: Leeds A v Leeds Trinity; York v Hull A.
SOUTH EASTERN 1A: Reading v Oxford A.
WESTERN 1A: Bristol v Exeter A.
COLLEGE RUGBY LEAGUE
AOC CUP (QUARTER-FINALS): Pontefract v Wigan; Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield; Furness v Huddersfield; Colne Community School v Wyke.
NORTH WEST
DIVISION TWO: St John Rigby v Carmel College; Warrington & Vale Royal v Wigan & Leigh.
YORKSHIRE
DIVISION ONE: Hull FC Foundation v Leeds City.
DIVISION TWO: Wilberforce v Calderdale.
GIRLS LEAGUE: Nines competition.
Saturday 2 March 2019
MIDLANDS 1A (VARSITY MATCH): Cambridge v Oxford (2.00pm); Cambridge A v Oxford A (11.00am). Both at Cambridge RUFC, Grantchester Rd, CB3 9ED.