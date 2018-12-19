Toll Bar thrown out of Yorkshire Cup Final

The BARLA Yorkshire Cup Final at the LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone on Sunday 30 December will be contested by Upton and Lock Lane.

Upton, who were beaten 22-16 by Doncaster Toll Bar in the semi-final, have successfully appealed against the result on the basis that the south Yorkshire outfit fielded ineligible players.

Toll Bar were called before BARLA’s Disciplinary Committee on Monday and BARLA Chair Sue Taylor said today: “Doncaster Toll Bar admitted playing three players who had not played the mandatory two games to be eligible to play in a semi-final/final (Barla Rule: 22.9 All players must play in at least two league or cup games to be eligible to play in any semi-final or final).

“Doncaster Toll Bar were withdrawn from the competition, and the game awarded to Upton.”

She continued: “Doncaster Toll Bar had the right of appeal to the RFL. Due to the scheduled date of the final being 30 December any appeal had to be submitted to the RFL by Wednesday 19 December by noon; the appeal would have been heard on Thursday.

“No appeal, however, has been submitted.”

Lock Lane, the holders, will face Upton at 2.30pm. The game will be preceded by the Under 18s BARLA Yorkshire Cup Final between Siddal and West Hull, which kicks off at noon.

Admission is £5 (concessions £3, under 16s free).