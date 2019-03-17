Tom Johnstone’s season finished after dreaded ACL injury

Wakefield’s worst fears have been realised after Tom Johnstone ruptured his Anterior Cruciate Ligament.

The winger was stretchered off during the club’s victory at Hull FC and scans have confirmed the 23-year-old will be out for the rest of the season after suffering the injury.

It comes as a huge blow to Wakefield, with Johnstone part of a devastating left edge partnership with Bill Tupou and Matty Ashurst, who all made last year’s Super League Dream Team.

Johnstone had started the season superbly, scoring six tries in as many games.

Wakefield chief executive Michael Carter said: “I am devastated for Tom who has started the season so strongly. I know he had his sights set on a fantastic season and a Great Britain tour at the end of it, and to be cruelly struck down for the second time in two years is incredibly bad luck. Tom will get through this again, supported by some fantastic people around him. I have been inundated with well wishes from Trinity fans, Hull FC fans and Rugby League fans in general who know how good Tom is and how much he will be missed this season. I thank all those who have wished Tom well. I can’t wait to see him pull on the jersey next year.”