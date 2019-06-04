Toronto ace Darcy Lussick blocked entry to the UK by Border Agency

Toronto Wolfpack forward Darcy Lussick has been refused entry to the country by the UK Border Agency

Lussick, a marquee player at the Wolfpack after his move from Manly last year, was refused entry to the country after going on a European break.

The Wolfpack insist they have followed the correct protocol at Lussick will be allowed to return to the country shortly.

Wolfpack owner David Argyle said: “Managing immigration and work permits are just part of our journey as the world’s first transatlantic professional sports team.

“We are committed to bringing top players from all corners of the globe to Toronto to achieve our goal of growing the game of rugby in North America, and establishing Toronto as a global centre for rugby excellence.

“The welfare of our players and coaches is always our top priority and we are going to continue working to make sure that the immigration process becomes easier moving forwards.

“We are obviously frustrated by the decision to deny UK entry to Darcy, having followed protocol which have been in place between our governing body (RFL) and the Home Office.

“All protocols will be thoroughly reviewed, and we will ensure that the UK Border Control remain informed of any changes.”

A club statement read: “The club expects Lussick to return to the UK promptly once these matters have been clarified, as well as taking part in the team’s next trip to Toronto to face Dewsbury Rams (Saturday June 15) and Toulouse Olympique (Saturday June 22).”