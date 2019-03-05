Toronto loan Hull FC back for a month

Hull FC centre Jack Logan has joined Toronto Wolfpack on a one-month loan deal.

The 23-year-old will join up with the Championship leaders, who are currently without a number of players.

Liam Kay and Greg Worthington are long-term absentees while Gary Wheeler and Adam Higson have also been struggling with injuries.

“It’s a great opportunity for Jack to join up with Toronto and get some much-needed game-time under his belt,” Radford said.

“It’s going to be a bit of a different environment from what he’s used to but he should benefit from the chance of a bit more first-team action with Toronto.”

Logan played nine times for Hull last season.