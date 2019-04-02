Toronto ready for London Series doubleheader

Toronto Wolfpack have outlined their plans for this weekend’s double header at London Skolars.

The 2019 London Series will include a Canadian Take-Over which will see North America sports entertainment come to the UK.

The Wolfpack will host Sheffield at London Skolars’ New River Stadium, with the League 1 club taking on Leon Pryce’s Workington in a curtain raiser.

The day will feature an NFL-style tailgating Fanzone showcasing live music, Canadian themed family entertainment and a range of culinary delicacies including the highly acclaimed ‘The Poutinerie’ who will be serving their famous dish.

Martin Vickers, Toronto Wolfpack UK Business Development Manager, said: “Players, coaches and staff are all excited for the 2019 London Series. We are delighted to be co-hosting with London Skolars, a team that is a part of the Wolfpack family.

“Our objective is to grow our game globally and festivals of Rugby like this in cities like London go a long way to furthering that goal. We must thank our various partners in London who are helping us to deliver a fantastic celebration of Canada and create what should be a raucous atmosphere for fans to soak up.

“Fans can get along to see two games of Rugby for an excellent price and hopefully New River Stadium is packed with fans of all ages. It will be wonderful to see fans of Skolars coming together with Workington Town, Sheffield and of course the Wolfpack to enjoy this showcase event.”