Toronto speedster heads to York

York City Knights are set to Toronto flier Nick Rawsthorne on loan.

TotalRL understands the 23-year-old will link up with the Wolfpack’s Championship rivals in pursuit of more game time.

Rawsthorne joined Toronto last season and ended the season with a superb return of 18 tries in 20 appearances.

He scored his first try of the season in Toronto’s impressive win over former club Halifax but has played just three times this season.

The City Knights will now take Rawsthorne on loan to help bolster their squad heading into Easter.