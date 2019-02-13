TotalRL Power Rankings – w/e 10th February 2019

1. Sheffield (+2)

It was another huge week for Mark Aston’s Eagles, who secured a dramatic victory against Barrow in Cumbria to preserve their winning record at the start of the new season. One of only four sides to have won their first two games, the Eagles host another team in that bracket on Friday night: former coach John Kear’s Bradford Bulls.

2. Salford (+2)

Are the Red Devils rising once again? Salford were worthy winners against London at the AJ Bell Stadium on Sunday afternoon to move top of the burgeoning Super League table after the opening fortnight of the season. On Sunday, they host winless Leeds aiming to make it three on the spin – how big a statement would another win send out to the rest?

3. Widnes (+3)

Kieron Purtill’s Vikings are flying at the start of the new Championship season. Having taken apart Halifax on the opening weekend, they backed that up by going to Toulouse and winning at the weekend in some style. This weekend’s test? The small matter of Toronto in Newcastle live on Sky Sports.

4. Warrington (+4)

It was far from vintage Warrington on Saturday against Hull KR, but it was enough to get the job done against the Robins at the weekend to make it two wins from two games. There’s no game for the Wire this week owing to the World Club Challenge – but the opening fortnight has underlined they mean business this season.

5. St Helens (+4)

Like Warrington, the Saints are two wins from two going into their free weekend – but they had to work hard to preserve that record, with Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook’s try ensuring victory in the final minutes against a gallant Wakefield Trinity.

6. Bradford (+4)

The newly-promoted Bulls have returned to the Championship with a bang. After a narrow win against Featherstone in round one, they backed that up with a hard-fought victory at Swinton last weekend to move to two wins from two – one of only four clubs to have that record. Winning at Sheffield on Friday night, however, would be an altogether different statement..

7. Castleford (New entry)

Nobody really seems to be mentioning Castleford’s start to the season, but after a good win against Catalans in the opening round followed by an away win at Hull, the Tigers are going well at the beginning of 2019. Can Daryl Powell’s side last the pace?

8. Leigh (-7)

It was a disappointing setback for John Duffy’s Centurions at the weekend. Having performed so well to beat Toulouse in the opening round, Leigh threw away a winning position at Halifax to surrender their unbeaten start to the season. Next up? A home clash with Featherstone on Sunday.

9. Barrow (-4)

The Raiders head to York on Sunday following a late, late defeat at the hands of Sheffield Eagles. Both sides will eye up this weekend’s game as a huge opportunity to make it two wins from three at the start of the new season.

10. London (-8)

Following the hype and success of their win on the opening weekend, London were brought back down to earth with a thud on Sunday, losing 24-0 at Salford. This weekend, they travel to Hull Kingston Rovers.