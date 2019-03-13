TotalRL Power Rankings: w/e 10th March

1. St Helens (+4)

The Saints go marching on in Super League – and they’re at the top of our rankings this week after a fifth successive win to start the season! They’re now the only unbeaten team left in the top-flight – a record they put to the test on Thursday night against Huddersfield Giants..

2. Hunslet (+2)

Hunslet continue to start 2019 in impressive fashion. They weren’t in league action this weekend, but they saw off leading amateur side West Bowling in the latest round of the Challenge Cup in a decisive manner. This weekend, they return to League 1 matters.

3. Sheffield (-2)

It was a first defeat of the season for Sheffield at the weekend, who slipped up at promotion rivals Featherstone on Sunday. The Eagles will look to avenge that on another trip to West Yorkshire this weekend, when they head to Dewsbury.

4. Hull FC (+3)

Labelled a club in crisis just a few weeks ago, Hull are now sailing up the Super League table following three consecutive wins, the latest of which came against Leeds Rhinos on Friday night. Next up, a home clash against Wakefield Trinity.

5. Toronto (-3)

Like early pacesetters Sheffield, Toronto suffered their first defeat of the season at the weekend, when they went down in France to Sylvain Houles’ Toulouse. The Wolfpack are back in action in England this weekend, when they play Batley at Hull KR.

6. Salford (New entry)

There’s no way we could have left the rampant Red Devils out after their incredible win in Perpignan on Saturday!

7. Widnes (+1)

Widnes continue to steamroller their way towards zero points after another win at the weekend, this time seeing off Barrow up in Cumbria. Kieron Purtill’s side’s next challenge? A home clash against Bradford Bulls on Sunday.

8. Castleford (-5)

It was a disappointing weekend for Castleford, who stumbled at Warrington to suffer their first loss of the season at the hands of the Wolves.

9. Warrington (New entry)

Warrington surge into our rankings this week after bouncing back to winning ways in impressive fashion. After losing in Catalans a fortnight ago, the Wire bounced back with an emphatic win against Castleford – to tee things up nicely for Friday’s crunch match with crisis-stricken champions Wigan.

10. Oldham (-)

Scott Naylor’s side continue to quietly go about their business in league and cup – with a destructive victory against Haydock in the Challenge Cup their latest solid performance.