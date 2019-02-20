TotalRL Power Rankings – w/e 17th February 2019

1. Sheffield (-)

There’s no dislodging the Eagles at the top of our rankings! Mark Aston’s side continue to set the pace at the top of the Championship following their third successive victory of the new season. Last Friday, they ended Bradford’s unbeaten start to 2019 – next up? A trip to Widnes.

2. Hull KR (New entry)

The Robins find themselves inside the early top-five in Super League following a second win in three games. Last weekend, they defeated London to continue their impressive start to the season; a run they will be looking to continue against Salford Red Devils on Saturday afternoon.

3. Toronto (New entry)

The Wolfpack sit alongside Sheffield at the top of the Championship after three straight wins – the most recent of which against Widnes in Newcastle last Saturday teatime. The Wolfpack are going about their business quite nicely so far: can anyone stop them at the top of the table?

4. Widnes (-1)

It’s been a disappointing week for Widnes off the field, and a worrying one off it. With further news of their financial troubles likely to emerge before Sunday’s game against Sheffield, it is going to be interesting few days for the Vikings: unfortunately, for all the wrong reasons.

5. Leigh (+3)

Having slipped up at Halifax two weekends ago, the Centurions returned to winning ways on Sunday after defeating Featherstone Rovers. Having played Toulouse, Halifax and Featherstone and picking up two wins from three represents a decent start – can they continue that this weekend at home to Toronto?

6. York City Knights (New entry)

York storm into our top 10 this week! James Ford’s side were comfortable winners over Barrow to make it two wins from three – a record they share with this Sunday’s opponents Bradford, as the two sides promoted from League 1 last year continue their rivalry.

7. Warrington (-3)

No game for Warrington last weekend, so they slip down our rankings. However, a victory against Huddersfield on Friday, and you suspect they’ll be on the climb again..

8. Salford (-6)

Ian Watson’s Salford suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of Leeds on Sunday, being well-beaten at home by the Rhinos. However, with two wins from three, they still have an impressive starting record – one they will be looking to improve against Hull KR on Saturday.

9. Castleford (-2)

Similarly to Warrington, no game for Castleford this week – so they slide down our rankings.

10. Halifax (New entry)

Having lost out on the opening weekend at Widnes, Halifax now have back-to-back wins. This weekend offers up an intriguing, tough-looking trip to Featherstone.