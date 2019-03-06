TotalRL Power Rankings: w/e 3rd March 2019

1. Sheffield (-)

The almighty, all-conquering Eagles march on at the top of our rankings after another impressive win last weekend, this time comfortably beating Batley to remain unbeaten – with four league wins to start a season for the first time in over 30 years!

2. Toronto (+1)

The Wolfpack are on the rise – but they remain top of the Championship table after seeing off a resilient, determined effort from Dewsbury Rams on Sunday. Next up for the Wolfpack, however, a much bigger test – a trip to Toulouse this weekend.

3. Castleford (+6)

Daryl Powell’s Tigers are defying a mounting injury list to maintain their record as one of only two teams in Super League – and five across the whole professional game – to have not lost a game in 2019. Can they preserve that record at Warrington on Thursday?

4. Hunslet (New entry)

Hunslet are the only team in League 1 following the opening three games to remain unbeaten – though Gary Thornton’s side have only played two games thus far. Still, it’s an impressive start from the myrtle and flame..

5. St Helens (New entry)

Super League’s other unbeaten team comes in at five this week, with Justin Holbrook’s St Helens sauntering to a fourth straight win last week at Salford. This Friday, they welcome London Broncos to the Totally Wicked Stadium.

6. York (-)

Four wins from five for York – who show no sign of letting up on the form which saw them storm to the League 1 title at the expense of pre-season favourites Bradford in 2018!

7. Hull FC (New entry)

Having been labelled a team in crisis in the opening weeks of the season, Hull now have back-to-back wins – and find themselves in the early top five to boot! Can they make it three in a row this Friday against Leeds Rhinos?

8. Widnes (-4)

With it being a fortnight since our last rankings, Widnes having only played once means they fall somewhat – but they showed the world their fighting spirit on Sunday when they returned to playing with a bang, beating Featherstone at home.

9. Halifax (+1)

It may well be far from vintage stuff from Richard Marshall’s side at the moment, but Halifax are quietly picking up wins in whatever fashion possible, the latest a scrappy two-point victory against Swinton on the weekend.

10. Oldham (New entry)

Oldham could quite easily have won all three of their games in League 1 so far – but they have two from three following a fine comeback victory against North Wales on Sunday.