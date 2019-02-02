TotalRL writers reveal their 2019 Championship predictions

The 2019 Championship campaign is set to be a cracker… and by this evidence very hard to predict!
We tasked our four writers to give their predictions, and this is what they came up with.
Alex Davis – TotalRL Editor
1. Toronto Wolfpack
2. Toulouse Olympique
3. Widnes Vikings
4. Bradford Bulls
5. Halifax
6. Leigh Centurions
7. Featherstone Rovers
8. Batley Bulldogs
9. Sheffield Eagles
10. York City Knights
11. Dewsbury Rams
12. Barrow Raiders
13. Rochdale Hornets
14. Swinton Lions
Matthew Shaw – Rugby League World Editor
1. Toronto Wolfpack
2. Toulouse Olympique
3. Halifax
4. Widnes Vikings
5. Bradford Bulls
6. Sheffield Eagles
7. Featherstone Rovers
8. Leigh Centurions
9. Batley Bulldogs
10. York City Knights
11. Barrow Raiders
12. Dewsbury Rams
13. Swinton Lions
14. Rochdale Hornets
Ash Hope – TotalRL/Rugby League World writer
1. Toronto Wolfpack
2. Widnes Vikings
3. Toulouse Olympique
4. Featherstone Rovers
5. Bradford Bulls
6. Halifax
7. York City Knights
8. Leigh Centurions
9. Batley Bulldogs
10. Sheffield Eagles
11. Barrow Raiders
12. Swinton Lions
13. Dewsbury Rams
14. Rochdale Hornets
Aaron Bower – League Express Reporter
1. Toronto Wolfpack
2. Widnes Vikings
3. Toulouse Olympique
4. Halifax
5. Featherstone Rovers
6. Bradford Bulls
7. Leigh Centurions
8. Batley Bulldogs
9. York City Knights
10. Sheffield Eagles
11. Barrow Raiders
12. Dewsbury Rams
13. Rochdale Hornets
14. Swinton Lions