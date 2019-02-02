TotalRL writers reveal their 2019 Championship predictions

The 2019 Championship campaign is set to be a cracker… and by this evidence very hard to predict!

We tasked our four writers to give their predictions, and this is what they came up with.

Alex Davis – TotalRL Editor

1. Toronto Wolfpack

2. Toulouse Olympique

3. Widnes Vikings

4. Bradford Bulls

5. Halifax

6. Leigh Centurions

7. Featherstone Rovers

8. Batley Bulldogs

9. Sheffield Eagles

10. York City Knights

11. Dewsbury Rams

12. Barrow Raiders

13. Rochdale Hornets

14. Swinton Lions

Matthew Shaw – Rugby League World Editor

1. Toronto Wolfpack

2. Toulouse Olympique

3. Halifax

4. Widnes Vikings

5. Bradford Bulls

6. Sheffield Eagles

7. Featherstone Rovers

8. Leigh Centurions

9. Batley Bulldogs

10. York City Knights

11. Barrow Raiders

12. Dewsbury Rams

13. Swinton Lions

14. Rochdale Hornets

Ash Hope – TotalRL/Rugby League World writer

1. Toronto Wolfpack

2. Widnes Vikings

3. Toulouse Olympique

4. Featherstone Rovers

5. Bradford Bulls

6. Halifax

7. York City Knights

8. Leigh Centurions

9. Batley Bulldogs

10. Sheffield Eagles

11. Barrow Raiders

12. Swinton Lions

13. Dewsbury Rams

14. Rochdale Hornets

Aaron Bower – League Express Reporter

1. Toronto Wolfpack

2. Widnes Vikings

3. Toulouse Olympique

4. Halifax

5. Featherstone Rovers

6. Bradford Bulls

7. Leigh Centurions

8. Batley Bulldogs

9. York City Knights

10. Sheffield Eagles

11. Barrow Raiders

12. Dewsbury Rams

13. Rochdale Hornets

14. Swinton Lions