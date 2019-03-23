Toulouse go top with convincing victory at Batley

Toulouse Olympique scored 28 unanswered points in the second half after trailing 12-10 at half-time today at Batley Bulldogs, eventually winning 12-38 at Mount Pleasant to go top of the league, at least until Toront’s game against Halifax tomorrow.

Toulouse took an early lead when former Wigan player Joe Bretherton touched down and Mark Kheirallah converted, but the Bulldogs equalised with a try from Louis Jouffret, following a Sam Wood break and Dave Scott added the conversion.

Olympique were in front again when Con Mika scored an unconverted try, but Batley took the lead before half-time through Alistair Leak’s converted try.

But that was as good as it got for the Bulldogs, with Toulouse scoring five tries in the second half through Justin Sangaré, Tony Maurel, William Barthau, another by Maurel and the final one to Paul Marion, with Kheirallah adding four conversions.

With eight minutes remaining the Bulldogs lost Lewis Galbraith to a red card.

