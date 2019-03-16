Toulouse run up half-century against Barrow

Toulouse Olympique were far too good for Barrow Raiders this afternoon at the Stade Ernest Argeles, with a hat-trick of tries from centre Bastien Ader helping them to a 50-0 scoreline against the outgunned Cumbrian team.

Most of the damage was done in the second half, after Olympique led 16-0 at half-time through an opening try by Ader’s fellow centre Gavin Marguerite and Ader touching down for the second and third, with Mark Kheirallah adding two conversions.

The second half began with two quick tries to winger Tony Maurel, and Olympique proceeded to add five more touchdowns from Anthony Marion (2), Matthieu Jussaume, Ader and Joe Bretherton, but Kheirallah was only able to add three more conversions.

Their victory means that Toulouse go to the top of the Championship, ahead of Toronto Wolfpack on points difference, at least until Sunday’s matches are completed.

Full reports and photos from all the Championship games will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express.