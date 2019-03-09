Toulouse score 40 second-half points to sink the Wolfpack

Mark Kheirallah scored two tries and nine goals for a total of 26 points as Toulouse Olmpique came back from a 6-16 half-time deficit to hammer Toronto Wolfpack 46-16 today at the Stade Ernest Wallon.

Although the Wolfpack opened the scoring after just four minutes with a try from Dean Parata, the Wolfpack seemed to be gradually taking a stranglehold on the game as the first half unfolded, scoring three tries through Blake Wallace, Bob Beswick and Ricky Lautele, with Gareth O’Brien landing three goals.

But in the second half it was a different story, with Toulouse fighting back impressively, led by an outstanding performance from Kheirallah.

Within ten minutes Toulouse had taken the lead with two tries from Stan Robin, both converted by Kheirallah.

Gavin Marguerite added another try, with Kheirallah converting it and adding a penalty before William Barthau kicked a superb 40-20 shortly before Rhys Curran scored their fifth try for a 32-16 lead before Kheirallah’s two late converted tries and a penalty brought up the final 30-points margin.

It was a performance in which Toulouse threw down the gauntlet to their Championship promotion rivals.

Toulouse: T – Parata, Robin (2), Marguerite, Curran, Kheirallah (2); G – Kheirallah 9

Toronto: T – Wallece, Beswick, Lautele; G – O’Brien 2

A full report and photos from this game will feature in Monday’s issue of League Express.